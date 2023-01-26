Omaha Streetcar Authority launches website detailing streetcar project

A newly launched website aims to connect Omaha residents with information and updates on the city's streetcar project.

The website was launched by the Omaha Streetcar Authority and created with the help of local marketing agency Emspace + Lovgren. The agency was hired through funding from the Greater Omaha Chamber to assist the authority with a communications strategy as the streetcar project moves forward.

Jay Noddle, president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority, said the site is meant to outline frequently asked questions and provide updates on the project's timeline and design plans.

"It should also be noted that it will be monitored very regularly so for those who have questions or concerns about what life along the route will be like, that's the place to go," Noddle said during an authority board meeting earlier this week.

The website is omahastreetcar.org.

The streetcar’s planned route runs east along Harney Street and then turns north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near the CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue.

From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city’s riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route’s western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

If all goes as planned, the $306 million streetcar system would open for operation in 2026.

The Streetcar Authority was created last year to oversee the design, construction and eventual operation of the streetcar.

The board is made up of seven members: three appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro Transit’s CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023