Plans for a streetcar in Omaha have generated plenty of questions and concerns from residents over the proposed route and funding for the estimated $306 million project.

At an open house on Tuesday, those leading the project hoped to clear up some of those concerns — and dispel possible misconceptions — about the plan, said Jay Noddle, president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority.

Dozens of Omaha residents stopped by the meeting in Midtown Crossing to ask questions, share their feedback with developers and take a look at the latest renderings of the streetcar route and what the streetcars themselves could look like.

In recent weeks, developers also hosted meetings with property owners along the proposed route, Noddle said.

“I'm confident that as people learn more, their concerns about the viability of the project and what impact it may have on them personally … those kinds of concerns are gonna dissipate a little bit,” he said.

The meeting coincided with Omaha-based engineering firm HDR reaching 15% completion of the streetcar system's design, and developers wanted to be able to integrate feedback from community members into the next phase of planning, said Nick Stadem with HDR.

“The public is going to be the users of the system and we want to make sure that their input is heard and it's incorporated in the project,” he said.

A similar meeting is planned for the 30% mark, Stadem said.

Some who attended the meeting said it helped address their concerns with the streetcar plan, while others said they still had questions about its practicality.

Joe Giiter, who’s been an outspoken advocate for the streetcar, said he thinks those who oppose it, especially those in west Omaha, don’t understand how it could benefit the city as a whole financially as redevelopment takes place.

“Expanding the urban core and building up the urban core is a necessity,” he said.

Giiter said he also thinks that the streetcar should expand to serve North and South Omaha but that the current proposed route would be a starting point.

The planned route runs east along Harney Street and then turns north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near the CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue. From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city’s riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route’s western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Marilyn Hoegemeyer, a downtown Omaha resident, said she thinks the streetcar serves little purpose if the route doesn’t include Eppley Airfield, a concept introduced in the Nebraska Legislature by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha.

“If you're going to have a city you need to have a good streetcar or light rail system," she said. "And it has to involve a bigger area than what they're planning here.”

If the project goes as planned, the first streetcars would be delivered to Omaha in July 2025 and the streetcar system would open for operation in 2026.

