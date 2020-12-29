Omaha streets expected to be in good shape by morning as crews continue to work

“I’m driving along at 45 mph, and it’s wet pavement,” Pfitzer said of the west Omaha road that he was traveling as he checked city streets.

Still, cars struggled on a number of major thoroughfares. About 2 p.m., deep-packed snow covered stretches of Leavenworth, and North 30th Street was rutted with snow.

Pfitzer said it may look as if streets like Leavenworth and North 30th haven’t seen a plow, but they are considered major streets, and every major street has been plowed.

“They’ve all been touched,” he said.

The snow came fast and furious midday. DeWald estimated snowfall rates were at least an inch an hour.

Pfitzer said city plow crews had to pull off of some secondary routes and return to major routes because of the heavy snow.

The city held off on sending private contractors into neighborhoods until late afternoon for safety and efficiency, Pfitzer said.