Omaha streets expected to be in good shape by morning as crews continue to work

Drivers across Omaha encountered snow-clogged streets Tuesday, but roads officials say street conditions had begun improving steadily by midafternoon once the accumulating snowfall ended.
The greater Omaha metro received 6 inches to 7 inches of snow, said Van DeWald, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Light freezing drizzle was falling late afternoon and was expected to end in the evening, DeWald said.
Todd Piftzer, the city engineer who oversees plowing, said major thoroughfares should be passable by the evening rush hour and all roads should be in good shape by morning. Contracted crews began clearing residential streets at 4 p.m.
Trash collection was suspended and collections will be delayed by at least a day this week, according to Omaha Public Works. No collection will be made Friday, New Year's Day. Due to the snow delay and holiday, Thursday's routes will be collected Saturday and Friday's routes will be picked up Sunday.
The city had all its equipment, some 100 trucks, on the streets, and they’ll be working around the clock, Pfitzer said.
Overnight lows are likely to drop into the teens, DeWald, so people can anticipate icy patches as they move around in the morning.
About 3 p.m., Pfitzer said a number of major streets were clean to pavement and people were able to drive those without difficulty.
“I’m driving along at 45 mph, and it’s wet pavement,” Pfitzer said of the west Omaha road that he was traveling as he checked city streets.
Still, cars struggled on a number of major thoroughfares. About 2 p.m., deep-packed snow covered stretches of Leavenworth, and North 30th Street was rutted with snow.
Pfitzer said it may look as if streets like Leavenworth and North 30th haven’t seen a plow, but they are considered major streets, and every major street has been plowed.
“They’ve all been touched,” he said.
The snow came fast and furious midday. DeWald estimated snowfall rates were at least an inch an hour.
Pfitzer said city plow crews had to pull off of some secondary routes and return to major routes because of the heavy snow.
The city held off on sending private contractors into neighborhoods until late afternoon for safety and efficiency, Pfitzer said.
With heavy snow falling midday, drivers would have had a hard time seeing from their lower-sitting trucks, he said. Things like mailboxes and landscaping can be damaged in those conditions, he said. Additionally, if the city had sent the contractors out earlier in the day, they would have had to re-do some of their work, he said.
Pfitzer said crews will work through the night. A special focus will be salting bridges and low-lying areas to keep them from icing over, he said. He said crews should make good progress overnight.
“By morning, we should be in pretty good shape,” he said. “The residential streets should be pretty much done by then.”
He asked for patience and caution from drivers.
Omaha's bus service was to cut back service Tuesday evening, according to Metro, the agency that operates buses.
MOBY paratransit was to end at 6 p.m.
Bus and ORBT service routes were to begin consolidating at 8:30 p.m. and then end service by 10 p.m.
Bus and ORBT service will resume Wednesday morning as conditions permit. MOBY tentatively plans to resume service at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
In western Nebraska, the storm arrived earlier and portions of Interstates 80 and 76 closed in both directions Tuesday morning. There were multiple crashes on I-80 from Ogallala to the Wyoming border and numerous slide-offs on I-76. Both later reopened.
By 4 p.m. Nebraska State Patrol troopers had responded to 150-plus weather related incidents, including 129 motorists needing help, according to a State Patrol tweet. By 3 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol had responded to 174 requests for motorist assistance; of 56 crashes reported, six involved people who had been injured.
Photos: Winter storm moves through Nebraska Dec. 29, 2020
