At least two fireworks displays celebrating Independence Day were postponed Tuesday due to the threat of storms in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha Symphony postponed its Fourth of July concert and fireworks scheduled for the Gene Leahy Mall until Wednesday night. A fireworks display scheduled in Blair was also postponed until Wednesday.

The symphony's free concert was rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown mall. It will be followed by a fireworks display.

Blair Celebrations, in a social media post, said the city's fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. Wednesday. It will take place at Transformation Hill on the former Dana College campus.

Blair officials and representatives with Midwest Fireworks cited the concern for public safety in light of the 90% chance of severe thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday night.

However, Ralston officials were still waiting to decide whether to go forward with that city's fireworks display. A decision was expected later Tuesday afternoon.

Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Tuesday afternoon that the expected storms could be accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly hail.

