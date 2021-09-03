Omaha takes step to becoming sister city with Italian town tied to its heritage

More than a century ago, groups of Sicilians followed two Omahans to the United States.

Brothers Joseph and Sebastiano Salerno, immigrants to Omaha from their homeland in Carlentini, Sicily, became recruiters for their new home.

Drawn from Carlentini, Italian immigrants flowed into Omaha, establishing the Little Italy neighborhood and creating a burgeoning Italian link that continues in Omaha to this day.

Now, Omaha will take a step toward becoming a sister city with the Italian city so tied to its heritage.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced Friday that Omaha will sign a "friendship agreement" with Carlentini, Italy, a town of more than 17,700 people. The City Council will vote on a resolution supporting the friendship ties on Sept. 14, and the connections could lead to the two becoming official sister cities later.

Stothert, in a statement, said Omaha is proud of its vibrant Italian-American community and its strong ties to Carlentini. The agreement, she said, “will show us what a small world it really is.”

Italian-Omahans have been stumping for a formal sister city agreement between the two cities.