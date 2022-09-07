Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in slaying of 28-year-old man

A teenager accused of fatally shooting a 28-year-old Omaha man has been charged with manslaughter in Douglas County Juvenile Court.

Quiotis Cross Jr., 14, of Omaha, is accused of shooting Mister C. Parker about 7:30 p.m. Monday during a Labor Day gathering near 72nd Street and Country Club Road.

Witnesses at the party said Cross Jr.'s father had a brief verbal altercation with two other men at the party that seemed to have resolved itself, Laura Lemoine, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said Wednesday in juvenile court.

Later that day, Lemoine said, Parker struck Cross Jr.'s father in the face. At that point, she said, Cross Jr. pulled out a handgun and fired at Parker multiple times, striking him twice, including once in the abdomen.

Parker was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. As he was being taken to the hospital, Parker was able to identify Quiotis Cross Jr. as the shooter, Lemoine said.

Quiotis Cross Jr. ran from the scene, she said. Police searched the area and found him near 78th and Weber Streets, a little over half a mile to the southwest. Officers also found multiple parts of a handgun that had been discarded in different areas and hidden beneath trees and a fence line, Lemoine said.

Witnesses also told investigators that the teen had the gun inside a bag on his waist while he was inside the home near 72nd and Country Club before the shooting, Lemoine said.

Lemoine argued that Cross Jr. should remain in custody pending trial.

“My main concern is that he was in possession of a firearm and that he ran from the scene after this occurred,” she said.

Cross Jr.’s attorney, Timothy Ashford, argued that Cross Jr. acted in defense of his father. He noted that Cross Jr. has no previous criminal record and does well in school.

“He’s a good, clean-cut kid,” Ashford said.

Judge Mary Stevens ordered that Cross Jr. remain in custody until his next court date, which is set for Monday.