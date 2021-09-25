Omaha teen killed in crash remembered as 'sincere and loving person'

The Burke High School community is mourning the death of a recent graduate.

Jamin Creek, 18, was killed in a car crash when he and four other teens collided with another vehicle in the intersection of 204th Street and West Q Road about 3:45 a.m. Friday. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other teen occupants of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals, with at least one in critical condition. They were identified as 17-year-old Shea Alfrey, 17-year-old Payton Royal, 17-year-old Alexis Liebsack and 18-year-old David Kay.

The driver of the other vehicle, 43-year-old Gino Dawson, was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The Sheriff's Office thinks alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the press release.

Creek was a pitcher on the Burke High School varsity baseball team and a 2021 graduate from the school.

A Twitter account associated with Burke baseball shared condolences to Creek's family in a tweet Saturday morning.