Omaha teen to be charged with manslaughter in slaying of 28-year-old man

A teenager accused of fatally shooting a 28-year-old Omaha man will be charged with manslaughter in Douglas County Juvenile Court, the Douglas County attorney said Wednesday.

Quiotis Cross Jr., 14, of Omaha, is accused of shooting Mister C. Parker about 7:30 p.m. Monday during a Labor Day gathering near 72nd Street and Country Club Road, Kleine said. Police found the teen a short time later near 78th and Weber Streets and booked him into the Douglas County Youth Center.

"We are still gathering information, but it appears there was a disturbance between the boy's father and (Parker)," Kleine said. Cross Jr., he said, "apparently got hold of a gun and fired, striking (Parker) before running off."

Parker was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide is the 21st of the year in Omaha. That compares with 24 homicides at this time in 2021 and 32 in 2020.