Omaha teenager dies in Interstate 29 crash near Missouri Valley

  Updated
  • 0

An Omaha teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 Saturday near Missouri Valley, Iowa.

The name of the person, a 17-year-old male, is being withheld pending notification of family. The driver of the second vehicle, a semitrailer truck, was not injured.

Investigators determined that a passenger vehicle driven by the teen was northbound on I-29 just south of Missouri Valley when it crossed into the southbound lanes at 5:50 p.m. The vehicle collided with the semi head-on and became engulfed in flames before coming to a stop in the roadway. 

The semi left the road and came to rest in the ditch on the west side of I-29. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

