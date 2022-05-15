Omaha teenager dies in Interstate 29 crash near Missouri Valley

An Omaha teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 Saturday near Missouri Valley, Iowa.

The name of the person, a 17-year-old male, is being withheld pending notification of family. The driver of the second vehicle, a semitrailer truck, was not injured.

Investigators determined that a passenger vehicle driven by the teen was northbound on I-29 just south of Missouri Valley when it crossed into the southbound lanes at 5:50 p.m. The vehicle collided with the semi head-on and became engulfed in flames before coming to a stop in the roadway.

The semi left the road and came to rest in the ditch on the west side of I-29.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.