Omaha teens learn entrepreneurial skills by starting their own businesses

Teens-turned-entrepreneurs showcased their hard work Thursday at the Youth Entrepreneurship Marketplace put on by Step-Up Omaha.
Step-Up Omaha is a youth employment initiative of the Empowerment Network in collaboration with the City of Omaha. Youths ages 14 to 21 have the opportunity to train and find paid work through the program. The event was held at the Revive Center in North Omaha. Twenty 14- and 15-year-olds sold products they created from businesses they started.
This summer, Jamela Peterson trained kids in the program on how to grow a successful business. Peterson is the founder of SocialPreneur Lab, which helped implement the training program.
"We provide the lessons where they learn about entrepreneurship and build out their businesses," she said. "Our platform allows them to raise startup capital so that they can create this inventory, then we organize the marketplace so that they could sell the products and inventory that they made."
Jackie Esquivel, a 15-year-old entrepreneur, sells press-on nails. She does acrylic nails for her family and friends and thought that creating press-on nails would be a good alternative for girls who prefer press-on over acrylic. Her business, NailsbyJackie, aims to help girls feel confident and make their nails look pretty.
Jackie said she couldn't have done it without the help of her family.
"You always have to have your friends and family helping you out," she said. "It's the best thing ever."
Peterson helps her students from start to finish.
"It's so interesting to have them start with an idea and they're like, in disbelief. Like, 'I can't create a business,' " she said.
In less than five weeks, students in the program go from disbelief to reality.
"It's really a transformation for them to go from an idea to actual product and bringing it to reality," Peterson said.
At 17, Peterson was an emancipated minor living on her own in Georgia.
"I was trying to figure out how to lift myself out of poverty," she said. "Everyone said to go to college and get an education, but what I found was the solution that would have helped me at 17 was learning about entrepreneurship and starting a business. I want to teach kids who are just like me."
In addition to teaching her students about profit, revenue and costs, Peterson teaches them about character and how to treat a customer.
"It really clicks with them, and it really sinks in, so this is my favorite part," she said.
Other student products included homemade cookies, custom hoodies and tie-dye socks.
Students Natrell Houston, Jean'Trell Chatmon and Gari Heard joined forces to create their business, a bodega and T-shirt shop, "the most family-friendly T-shirt business in Omaha."
"We had two separate ideas," Natrell said. "I had the idea of a bodega."
"And I had the idea of making T-shirts," Jean'Trell said.
Gari said his favorite part of the project was learning to become a young entrepreneur. Natrell's favorite part was the process of actually making the T-shirts. Jean'Trell's favorite part was getting to work together with two of his friends.
"It's kind of hard for us to work together sometimes," he said. "So when we do, it makes me happy."