Omaha teens learn entrepreneurial skills by starting their own businesses

"You always have to have your friends and family helping you out," she said. "It's the best thing ever."

Peterson helps her students from start to finish.

"It's so interesting to have them start with an idea and they're like, in disbelief. Like, 'I can't create a business,' " she said.

In less than five weeks, students in the program go from disbelief to reality.

"It's really a transformation for them to go from an idea to actual product and bringing it to reality," Peterson said.

At 17, Peterson was an emancipated minor living on her own in Georgia.

"I was trying to figure out how to lift myself out of poverty," she said. "Everyone said to go to college and get an education, but what I found was the solution that would have helped me at 17 was learning about entrepreneurship and starting a business. I want to teach kids who are just like me."

In addition to teaching her students about profit, revenue and costs, Peterson teaches them about character and how to treat a customer.

"It really clicks with them, and it really sinks in, so this is my favorite part," she said.