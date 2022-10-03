Omaha temperatures expected to be above normal to start work week

Warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for Omaha during the first half of this week with a cooldown on the way for the weekend.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a pretty quiet week,” Katie Gross, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “Monday, we will see highs in the 80s across (eastern Nebraska).”

The average high temperature for this time of year in eastern Nebraska is in the low 70s. Omaha is not expected to dip below 70 for a high until at least Thursday, when a high of 68 is predicted, Gross said.

The high temperature for Omaha on Tuesday is expected to reach 80 degrees. That will be followed by a high of 75 on Wednesday.

The best possibility for rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, Gross said, but it’s only a 20% chance. Frost, however, is in the outlook for northeast Nebraska starting Friday morning.

“On Wednesday, we should see lows around 50 degrees (for Omaha),” Gross said. “The highs will only get up into the 60s on Thursday and then it will turn colder going into the weekend. Thursday night into Friday morning there could be frost in northeast Nebraska.”

Friday’s high temperature is expected to reach 58 in Omaha. That will provide a springboard for chances of frost in the metro area on Saturday, when an early morning low of 36 is forecast.

The prediction for Saturday is a high temperature in the low 60s, Gross said. Sunday is projected to be a bit warmer, with a high for Omaha in the upper 60s.

“For the first part of the week, we expect (temperatures) to be a bit above normal,” she said. “Later in the week, we will be right about normal as cooler temperatures arrive.”