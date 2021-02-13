 Skip to main content
Omaha tied record for low temperature today
Omaha tied record for low temperature today

The Omaha area tied the record Saturday for the lowest high temperature.

Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said the record for the lowest high for Feb. 13 was 5 degrees, set in 1872. Omaha tied that shortly after 3 p.m.

The snow that fell Friday into Saturday totaled 5.1 inches at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, 3.5 inches in Valley and 3.7 inches in Lincoln.

Harsh wind chills will be felt around the metro area over the next few days.

"Monday and Tuesday are going to be the coldest days this (next) week," Bova said. "Wind chills will be minus 30 to minus 40. Those are going to be the coldest ones we've seen in quite some time."

Over the past few days, Omaha-area hospitals treated people for weather-related ailments. The Nebraska Medical Center treated two patients for frostbite Friday night. Methodist Health System has treated one patient for frostbite. And as of Thursday afternoon, CHI Health had treated about two dozen patients for cold weather-related issues during the week. 

