A section of the Keystone Trail in central Omaha will close for five months starting Wednesday.

The popular hiking and biking trail will close from Cass Street to the pedestrian bridge by Nebraska Furniture Mart at about 75th Street and Rose Blumkin Drive, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release Friday.

The trail will be closed to allow Omaha Public Works Department crews to use that section of the trail for sewage bypass operations. Crews will conduct repairs on a collapsed sewer.

Trail users are encouraged to use a suggested detour that would use Cass Street, 76th Street and Rose Blumkin Drive.

