Omaha to compost Council Bluffs' yard waste, boosting Oma-Gro

Those who treasure the City of Omaha’s nutrient-rich compost will see a temporary increase in the availability of Oma-Gro in another season or so.

Council Bluffs will be bringing its yard waste to Omaha’s composting facility for at least a year. The change was made after the company accepting Bluffs’ yard waste ceased doing so.

The arrangement will add about 30% more yard waste to the city’s composting operation, said Jim Theiler, Omaha’s assistant public works director.

Oma-Gro is highly prized by gardeners, who typically snap up the city’s periodic supply.

Theiler said metro-area residents likely will see the benefits of the Council Bluffs yard waste in a year or so.

“It takes about nine to 12 months for the materials to be converted from yard waste (into a) usable end product,” he said.

Even with the extra raw material, the city probably will continue to run short of Oma-Gro, he said.

That’s a change from years ago, when Omaha generated so much compost the city had trouble getting rid of it.

“We used to have to be creative to get rid of the materials brought in,” Theiler said. Notably, the city sold Oma-Gro in bulk for use at construction sites.

Tony Fiala, solid waste superintendent for Council Bluffs, said the Bluffs needed a place to take its yard waste after that city’s composting contractor exercised its option to cease taking the material.

Council Bluffs picks up yard waste curbside from April through November, he said.

The Omaha-Council Bluffs interlocal agreement is good for a year and includes an optional one-year renewal. Omaha anticipates being paid about $42,640 per year from the Bluffs to process the yard waste.

When Oma-Gro is available, the city sells compost directly to consumers for $2.50 per cubic yard, bagged, or $25 by the pickup load. It can be purchased at Omaha’s composting operation at the Papillion Creek Wastewater Treatment Center, 15705 Harlan Lewis Road, south of Bellevue.

It also is sold in local stores at prices set by retailers.

The city currently is out of Oma-Gro, according to its website, omagro.com.

Oma-Gro is so popular that some residents were highly critical of the city’s decision to change its yard waste policies.

Beginning in 2021, the city switched from season-long curbside collection of yard waste to picking it up only 12 weeks out of the year.

The collection is done in two six-week periods, first in the spring and then in the fall.

The change was made to save money on Omaha’s waste contract.

Conditions permitting, Theiler said, Omaha expects to collect about 6,500 tons of yard waste annually under the new contract with FCC Environmental Services. That’s roughly 30% of what the city would collect during a normal year under the old contract, he said.

The city is in the midst of its fall yard waste collection period. Curbside pickup will end Dec. 2. Crews will work the following day, a Saturday, if they are running behind.

People who have yard waste during the “off-season” — the time outside the six-week collection periods — have several options, Theiler said:

Bag and hold the waste until the next collection cycle.

Compost it at home.

Discard it in their garbage bin.

Take yard waste to the city’s composting facility south of Bellevue.

Bag it in a designated yard waste bag, purchase a $2 sticker for the bag and set the bag next to their trash bin.

Theiler said he realizes that some people may think that bagged yard waste during the “off-season” is being taken to the city’s composting facility. He said the city has tried to educate people that that’s not the case.