Omaha to hold spring cleanup events on Saturdays in May

Trees are blooming and spring weather is in the forecast, which means it's time to clean out your attic, garage or basement.

The City of Omaha's spring cleanup events will take place on five consecutive Saturdays in May, beginning this Saturday. Each weekend, multiple neighborhoods in a specific section of the city will accept items between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The free events are a joint-effort between the city and neighborhood associations and allow people to recycle or dispose of large or bulky items that are not accepted through residential curbside waste and recycling service.

On Saturday, the events are concentrated in northwest Omaha. On May 8, they'll be in the southwest part of the city, followed by northeast Omaha on May 15, the midtown/downtown area on May 22 and South Omaha on May 29. Each event is open to all households.

A map of locations and the dates can be found on wasteline.org, the city's solid waste website. Or you can call 402-444-4636 for more information.