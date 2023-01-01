Omaha to see some rain as winter storm expected in north-central Nebraska

Omaha is expected to be largely spared from a winter storm slated to hit north-central Nebraska.

While the Omaha area likely will see rain Monday with the potential for freezing rain and snow on Tuesday, other parts of the state could see more than a foot of snow over the next two days. The vast majority of central and western Nebraska has been placed under a winter storm warning from early Monday morning until Tuesday evening, with expected snowfall amounts of up to 15 inches in some parts of the state.

The winter storm warning impacts all or part of 53 of Nebraska's 93 counties, with an ice storm warning impacting 10 counties in east-central and northeast Nebraska.

Van DeWald, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley, said some areas could see up to half an inch of ice accumulation.

"The western and northern parts of the state will be hit pretty hard with snow," DeWald said. "The ice is a secondary concern. The winds will probably be strong enough that there could be some power disruption in areas under the ice storm warning."

DeWald encouraged people in the ice storm warning area — which encompasses Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Madison, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne Counties — to ensure that they have bottled water and nonperishable food items on hand in case of a power outage.

Douglas and Sarpy Counties are not under any weather watches or warnings, but DeWald said that the area will see some rain and snow Monday and Tuesday.

"The storm system is definitely concentrated toward the north and west, but we'll still see some rain in Omaha, which will turn into snow on Tuesday," he said.

Rain in Omaha is expected to begin after noon Monday and continue throughout the night, with the potential for freezing rain early Tuesday morning. Some snow could hit the area Tuesday morning, but little to no ice or snow accumulation is anticipated.