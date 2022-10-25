Omaha tourism rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels in '21

Tourism numbers in 2021 bounced back to near pre-pandemic levels in the Omaha area, the Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday.

Last year, 12.7 million visitors came to the city and Douglas County. That total represents a 95% rebound to the record level of 2019 — the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — when 13.4 million visitors came to the city.

Nearly 2 million more visitors came to Omaha in 2021 than in 2020.

Not surprisingly, the rebound in visitor traffic also led to more tourism spending. In 2021, tourists in the area spent about $1.25 billion. That’s slightly below the approximately $1.35 billion tourists spent in 2019 but significantly up from the $947 million that was spent in 2020.

“When you consider that 2019 was a record-breaking year for Omaha tourism, both in visitor volume and visitor spending, to see numbers reflect this level of recovery is a testament to our city and county’s resolve and resilience,” said Deborah Ward, the executive director of the convention and visitors bureau, also known as Visit Omaha.

Lodging and recreation were two of the biggest industries that rebounded from tough years in 2020. Tourists collectively spent more than $252 million on lodging in 2021. That was 94% more money than they spent on lodging in 2020 and just 5% below 2019 levels.

Tourists spent $191 million on recreation in 2021. That marked a 40% increase compared to 2020.

Ward credited a plethora of events that returned to Omaha in 2021, including youth sports, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and the College World Series, for getting tourists to visit.

"In addition to pent-up demand, I think people just wanted to get out of the house in 2021," she said. "We had a lot of sports."

The increased number of tourists and tourism spending also led to an increase in the number of jobs in the community. The number of jobs at hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions increased by 1,100 for a total of 10,450 as a direct result of visitor spending in 2021.

The job total represents just 80% of what the city and county enjoyed before the pandemic. The convention and visitors bureau said employers struggled to fill positions in 2021.