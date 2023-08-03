Some Omaha residents may experience delayed trash collection on Friday.

Solid waste pickup through FCC Environmental may be delayed Friday because some employees will be attending a funeral for a team member, according to a press release from the City of Omaha.

Additional staff will be working on Saturday to complete any trash collections that aren't finished on Friday, according to the release.

Residents are asked to make sure their carts are set out by 6 a.m. on the day of collection to ensure they are picked up.

Missed collections can be reported to the City of Omaha's Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day.

Residents can also sign up for notifications related to solid waste pickup by visiting join.wasteline.org or downloading the Wasteline Omaha app.

