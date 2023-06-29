Because Tuesday is Independence Day, the city's solid-waste collection contractor, Wasteline, will not be picking up garbage or recyclables that day.

During the week, collections will be delayed by one day. Materials normally set out Tuesday should be set out for collection on Wednesday, Wednesday materials should be set out on Thursday, etc.

The City Public Works Department reminded people to be careful about disposing of fireworks, which aren't recyclable. Fireworks and their debris can remain hot and ignite long after use. Replacement of carts damaged by fireworks is the responsibility of the resident, the city said.

Collections will return to the regular Monday-through-Friday schedule the week of July 10-14.​ To report problems with collection or for repairs to your cart call 402-444-5238.

