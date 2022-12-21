Omaha trash pickup canceled Thursday and Friday

Trash pickup in Omaha is being canceled on Thursday and Friday because of bad weather and safety concerns.

Residents with Thursday and Friday collection dates will be able to set out bagged or canned garbage in addition to their trash carts for collection next week, city officials said in a press release.

People in any areas where trash wasn't collected on Wednesday will be able to set out additional materials next week, too.

The additional garbage could cause some delays next week.

Canceled or unfinished recycling collections this week will have to wait until their next scheduled day of collection. Residents also can use the city's recycling dropoff sites, which can be found at wasteline.org.

Missed collections can be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the rescheduled collection day.

Photos: Winter weather blankets the Omaha area before Christmas