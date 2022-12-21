Omaha trash pickup canceled Thursday and Friday

Trash pickup in Omaha is being canceled on Thursday and Friday because of bad weather and safety concerns.
Residents with Thursday and Friday collection dates will be able to set out bagged or canned garbage in addition to their trash carts for collection next week, city officials said in a press release.
People in any areas where trash wasn't collected on Wednesday will be able to set out additional materials next week, too.
The additional garbage could cause some delays next week.
Canceled or unfinished recycling collections this week will have to wait until their next scheduled day of collection. Residents also can use the city's recycling dropoff sites, which can be found at wasteline.org.
Missed collections can be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the rescheduled collection day.
Federal agents on Tuesday searched the home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, days after they searched the home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, according to sources familiar with the search.
Omaha city officials have deemed a northwest Omaha apartment complex unsafe and shut it down Monday after inspectors observed widespread fire, health and safety violations, leading to the evacuation of 165 families.
Omaha's streetcar project reached a major milestone last week but the city and Metropolitan Utilities District are still debating who is responsible for $20.5 million needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along its route.
More than a decade after Omaha diners began paying a restaurant tax to help shore up the city’s beleaguered police and fire pension fund, the retirement system is on more solid footing. But a state legislator said it could be better.