 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha trash pickup canceled Thursday and Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Extreme wind chill and blizzard conditions expected in Omaha this week

Trash pickup in Omaha is being canceled on Thursday and Friday because of bad weather and safety concerns.

Residents with Thursday and Friday collection dates will be able to set out bagged or canned garbage in addition to their trash carts for collection next week, city officials said in a press release.

People in any areas where trash wasn't collected on Wednesday will be able to set out additional materials next week, too. 

The additional garbage could cause some delays next week. 

Canceled or unfinished recycling collections this week will have to wait until their next scheduled day of collection. Residents also can use the city's recycling dropoff sites, which can be found at wasteline.org

Missed collections can be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the rescheduled collection day. 

People are also reading…

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert