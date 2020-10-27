Omaha Tribe mourns passing of Eugene Pappan, one of its few fluent speakers of native language

As a student at a government-run boarding school for Native American children in South Dakota, Eugene Pappan was forbidden from speaking his native Omaha language.

But sometimes, he and his classmates would slip, talking with each other in their tribal languages.

"They were severely punished for doing that," son John Pappan said. "But he persisted."

Eugene Pappan was one of the few members of the Omaha Tribe who could still fluently speak the tribal language, Umónhon.

He died Friday at age 89, leaving perhaps fewer than 10 other members of the Omaha Tribe who are native speakers, according to Rudi Mitchell, a former Creighton University professor and a member of the Omaha Tribe.

Despite efforts by Pappan, the tribal schools and others, Umónhon is in danger of dying out, Mitchell said.

"In 10 years we're going to lose the language," he said. "Young people don't take an interest in it."