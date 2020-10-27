Omaha Tribe mourns passing of Eugene Pappan, one of its few fluent speakers of native language

As a student at a government-run boarding school for Native American children in South Dakota, Eugene Pappan was forbidden from speaking his native Omaha language.
But sometimes, he and his classmates would slip, talking with each other in their tribal languages.
"They were severely punished for doing that," son John Pappan said. "But he persisted."
Eugene Pappan was one of the few members of the Omaha Tribe who could still fluently speak the tribal language, Umónhon.
He died Friday at age 89, leaving perhaps fewer than 10 other members of the Omaha Tribe who are native speakers, according to Rudi Mitchell, a former Creighton University professor and a member of the Omaha Tribe.
Despite efforts by Pappan, the tribal schools and others, Umónhon is in danger of dying out, Mitchell said.
"In 10 years we're going to lose the language," he said. "Young people don't take an interest in it."
Pappan, who served as an anti-aircraft gunner in the Korean War, was also the oldest living military veteran in the tribe. He raised 10 children and was a keeper of Omaha tribal stories and culture. He did several recordings in an effort to pass on the stories and the native language, said son John of Omaha.
Pappan, who worked for warehouse and trucking companies in Omaha, was also among those interviewed for the 2018 documentary "The Omaha Speaking," about the declining native speakers in the Omaha tribe.
In 2007, Pappan shared his expertise with 70 tribal members at an Umónhon seminar, held at the Nebraska Indian Community College in Macy. At that time, it was estimated that only 27 tribal members were fluent in the language, though perhaps more than 100 could understand phrases and speak some words.
Mitchell, though, said that many of the fluent speakers are elderly, and several have passed away since then.
Graveside services were held Monday for Pappan at the Omaha Tribal Cemetery in Macy.
