Omaha trick-or-treaters, and those doing the treating, glad to back after a year off for some

As the early crowd of costumed kids began trickling in about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, residents of Omaha’s Morton Meadows were excited to carry on the neighborhood’s long-standing trick-or-treating tradition.
Jenne Stack has been transforming her home in the neighborhood into a spooky stop for trick-or-treaters for about 10 years, she said, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn’t hand out candy last year. .
On Sunday night, her display was in full force as tombstones filled the front lawn and smoke and eerie music added to the Halloween ambience. Not every trick-or-treater is brave enough to make it to the porch, she said, but she enjoys making sure that everyone gets some candy.
“It’s a good time,” she said.
Annie Gudenrath and Ivan Hurst, both longtime residents of the neighborhood, said people often run out of candy because of how busy it gets, and they were expecting to see a lot of trick-or-treaters as the night went on.
“There’s a lot of kids in the Morton area,” Hurst said. “A lot of people choose to raise their families here.”
Mindy Polacek was making the rounds with her kids, 4 years and 18 months, on the early side of the night. She said the neighborhood was very safe about trick-or-treating last year, but she and her husband felt even safer venturing out this year.
“It’s a little bit more of a peace of mind at least for both of us because we’re vaccinated,” she said.
Chris and Mikaela Yeager said they saw a decent number of trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood last year and were expecting to see at least a similar amount this year. Chris decided to set up a candy chute on their front steps this year.
“Kids struggle to crawl up this huge thing of stairs,” he said. “So we just thought it would be fun to do a little candy chute.”
Jessica Freedman and Jeff Hardy are new to the neighborhood. As they were setting up early Sunday night, they said they’ve heard of the neighborhood’s strong trick-or-treating tradition and were hoping to have a good turnout.
“With so many more people vaccinated, and in my case boosted, I think people feel a little more comfortable getting out this year, especially with school in session,” Freedman said.