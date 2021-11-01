Omaha trick-or-treaters, and those doing the treating, glad to back after a year off for some

As the early crowd of costumed kids began trickling in about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, residents of Omaha’s Morton Meadows were excited to carry on the neighborhood’s long-standing trick-or-treating tradition.

Jenne Stack has been transforming her home in the neighborhood into a spooky stop for trick-or-treaters for about 10 years, she said, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn’t hand out candy last year. .

On Sunday night, her display was in full force as tombstones filled the front lawn and smoke and eerie music added to the Halloween ambience. Not every trick-or-treater is brave enough to make it to the porch, she said, but she enjoys making sure that everyone gets some candy.

“It’s a good time,” she said.

Annie Gudenrath and Ivan Hurst, both longtime residents of the neighborhood, said people often run out of candy because of how busy it gets, and they were expecting to see a lot of trick-or-treaters as the night went on.

“There’s a lot of kids in the Morton area,” Hurst said. “A lot of people choose to raise their families here.”