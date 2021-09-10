Omaha turns out to honor return of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page

Bill Williams of Patriotic Productions said people may line up on Abbott Drive south of Locust, and along 10th Street and Cass Street. They may also stand near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Millard Avenue, or Braman Mortuary on South 144th Street, though a spokesperson for the family advised the public avoid parking in Braman's parking lot, which will be closed to the public.

Woodmen Life has donated 3,000 small flags to wave. They will be handed out by volunteers along the route.

In a statement shared last week, Page’s family thanked the people planning to line the streets to welcome him home.

The family is also working to coordinate a public visitation for those who would like to pay their respects. The public visitation will take place sometime before his funeral, which is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

Following the funeral, Page’s remains will be laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery.

On Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half staff in honor of Page until the Sept. 17 funeral.