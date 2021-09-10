Omaha turns out to honor return of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page

As news of Cpl. Daegan Page's death spread across Nebraska, thousands of people paid tribute by sharing their condolences and memories of the Omaha Marine on social media, by donating funds in his name and by planting flags in their yards.
Another chance to honor the 23-year-old will likely bring thousands to line the procession route planned to take Page from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha Friday afternoon.
Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a bombing at the Kabul airport, along with at least 169 Afghans. He was there as part of a military mission to rescue Americans and Afghan allies after the sudden collapse of the government there to fundamentalist Taliban militia forces. All 13 service members have been awarded Purple Hearts.
Page grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha metro area. His youthful passion was hockey and he played for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club.
Described by family members as having a “tough outer shell and giant heart,” Page graduated from Millard South High School in 2016.
His death came in the final days of America's war in Afghanistan, while the return of his body to Omaha comes one day before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that launched the U.S. into that war.
The procession, escorted by Omaha police, will begin at Abbott Drive and East Locust Street about 1:30 p.m. and then proceed south to 10th Street near TD Ameritrade Park.
It will continue south on 10th Street to Cass Street in front of the CHI Health Center, then head west on Cass Street past the Mattress Factory.
The procession will enter Interstate 480 south, go to I-80 west, and exit at L Street. It will proceed west on L Street to South 132nd Street/Millard Avenue South, following Millard Avenue to 144th Street, and south to Braman Mortuary.
People are encouraged to show their support along the motorcade route, but are reminded to allow room for vehicles.
Omaha police released these guidelines:
- Ask for permission before parking in private business parking lots.
- Do not block private driveways.
- Be patient in traffic and expect delays along the route.
- Do not illegally park along the route, block intersections or impede the motorcade. Citizens are encouraged to utilize interstate overpasses for viewing, rather than stopping alongside the interstate.
People coming downtown to pay their respects may park in CHI Health Center parking lots B, C and D.
Because the route does not pass the Eppley Airfield terminal, the public is advised not to park at the airport or the terminal.
Bill Williams of Patriotic Productions said people may line up on Abbott Drive south of Locust, and along 10th Street and Cass Street. They may also stand near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Millard Avenue, or Braman Mortuary on South 144th Street, though a spokesperson for the family advised the public avoid parking in Braman's parking lot, which will be closed to the public.
Woodmen Life has donated 3,000 small flags to wave. They will be handed out by volunteers along the route.
In a statement shared last week, Page’s family thanked the people planning to line the streets to welcome him home.
The family is also working to coordinate a public visitation for those who would like to pay their respects. The public visitation will take place sometime before his funeral, which is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.
Following the funeral, Page’s remains will be laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery.
On Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half staff in honor of Page until the Sept. 17 funeral.
Page was at least the 20th Nebraskan to die in the Afghanistan War. The last Nebraskan killed in Afghanistan prior to Page was Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin Prange, 30, of Hickman. He died July 24, 2014, after his vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067