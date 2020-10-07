 Skip to main content
Omaha twins welcome babies just days apart; 'it was remarkable'
Omaha twins welcome babies just days apart; 'it was remarkable'

20201007_new_babies

Sandy Gordon holds new grandbabies Freya, left, and Nash, right. Holding the babies gave Gordon a flashback to holding her twins 28 years ago.

Sandy Gordon had a flashback as she sat on her couch cradling a newborn baby in each arm. 

It took her back 28 years, to be exact.

She recalled holding her twins, Ben and Becca, the same way. 

But this week she held Ben's newborn daughter in her right arm and Becca's newborn son in her left. 

"It was remarkable," Gordon said. "I just wanted to cry. It was amazing. It was every adjective to express joy."

Ben Gordon and his wife, Brooke, welcomed their daughter Freya Elizabeth on Sept. 8. Becca Butcher and her husband, Joe, welcomed their son, Nash Douglas, on Sept. 11. 

It was a surprise to learn that each twin was expecting a baby in September, Gordon said. 

Ben and Brooke announced they were expecting their third child at a family dinner. Becca flashed a quizzical glance at her mom. Later, she met her mom in the kitchen and asked, "How would you feel about having another grandbaby in September?" 

Gordon, a mother of four and now a grandmother to seven, started crying over the news that her daughter was pregnant with her first child. 

This week was the first time the two babies have been together. Both moms were excited about the cousin gathering, too, Gordon said. 

"It's been a year. Everybody's going through this," Gordon said. "You need something to put a smile on your face."

