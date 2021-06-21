Omaha VA explores partnership for new care facility, including possibly UNMC's Project NExT

It’s been less than a year since the Omaha VA opened a new outpatient care facility to serve the region’s veterans, built through a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership with Omaha philanthropists.
Now the Omaha VA is exploring another public-private partnership to improve inpatient hospital and surgical facilities for veterans — with one possibility discussed being to include such a facility as part of the massive Project NExT on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
To help lay the groundwork for a potential new inpatient facility, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer this week introduced legislation reauthorizing the CHIP-IN for Veterans Act, the 2016 federal law providing for public-private partnerships that made the Omaha outpatient care center possible.
Bacon said the lawmakers sought the five-year reauthorization for the expiring law at the request of the Omaha VA.
“I know they want to use it again,” Bacon said. “They have some plans they would like to work with the community on.”
Any new inpatient facility is still in its early stages, with no set timeline or project cost estimates. But Omaha VA officials confirmed they have been working on a number of new facility plans for the region, including one to improve inpatient hospital and surgical services.
The officials confirmed they also have spoken with UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold about the possibility of including the inpatient facility within Project NExT — the planned multibillion-dollar teaching hospital on the UNMC campus that would have wings devoted to training health care workers to respond to national disasters.
The VA said in a statement that the discussions to date have centered on learning more about Project NExT, its parameters and whether a VA facility could become part of it.
“At this point, the discussions have not gone beyond high-level strategic conversations,” the statement said.
Gold agreed it’s still too early to say whether a new inpatient VA facility could be part of Project NExT. It ultimately will be up to the VA to decide whether to pursue that option or instead build a new facility on its own campus near 42nd and Woolworth, about half a mile from UNMC’s southern edge.
Gold was part of the planning group for the new outpatient center, so he said he’s familiar with the unique medical needs of veterans.
“Any facility would have to work for the needs of veterans, which is the No. 1 consideration, and meet the needs of the community,” he said. “We’d have to better understand that to see if a marriage with Project NExT and the VA facility could occur.”
Such a union would in some ways make sense, he said. UNMC already has a number of research and education partnerships with the VA, and many VA services are staffed by UNMC faculty and residents.
UNMC also already has several federal partners on Project NExT, including the U.S. Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services.
And as with the recent new VA facility, Project NExT is being planned with significant private donor support.
The cost of Project NExT has been estimated at $2.6 billion, but Gold has said the number could be as high as $4.3 billion. The State of Nebraska’s $300 million contribution to the project was made contingent on securing federal and private dollars.
Gold said the VA nationally provides veterans’ health services by a number of different models, including leasing space from private and state health care providers.
Until recently, Omaha’s health care facilities for veterans had been among the most outdated and inadequate in the entire VA system. Its main hospital building was constructed just after World War II, with surgical suites too small for modern equipment and air handling systems that can’t be brought up to contemporary standards.
But for more than a decade, even scaled-back renovation plans couldn’t get funded — stuck behind other projects nationally on a long waiting list.
With Omaha’s needs languishing, then-Congressman Brad Ashford in 2015 approached the VA director in Washington and asked if the agency would be receptive to building a new facility through a public-private partnership. The director liked the idea but said it would require legislative authorization.
The result was the 2016 passage of the CHIP-IN for Veterans Act. Sponsored by Democrat Ashford in the House and Republican Fischer in the Senate, it passed in the final days of the 2016 Congress — with an assist by Bacon.
Bacon, the Republican and veteran who a month earlier had defeated Ashford in Nebraska’s 2nd District, helped convince GOP leaders who were blocking the bill that they should allow Ashford’s bill to move forward.
A donor group led by retired Omaha construction executive Walter Scott then contributed $30 million. The result was the new $86 million Ambulatory Care Center, which opened in August adjacent to the old VA hospital building.
The new center combines three primary medical clinics with additional specialty clinics, radiology facilities, and five new dedicated outpatient surgical suites. It also features the first fully dedicated women’s health clinic serving veterans in Nebraska and western Iowa.
But that care center doesn’t end the need to upgrade regional VA facilities. Inpatient hospital services for veterans continue to be housed within the old hospital building.
“It’s not a secret to anybody that the inpatient facilities on the VA campus are aging and that a major investment would be needed at some point to renovate or replace the existing facility,” Gold said. “What that would look like would depend on the ability to once again have a public-private partnership to get it going.”
Bacon and Fischer took a step forward on that last week with their introduction of CHIP-IN Act 2.0. Bacon, Fischer and Ashford, who remains active civically in Omaha as a private citizen, say they hope the act can once again be put to work for the region’s veterans.
Said Fischer: “We are full speed ahead on projects that are in the works in Omaha and will find a way to get them done.”
