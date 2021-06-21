Omaha VA explores partnership for new care facility, including possibly UNMC's Project NExT

The officials confirmed they also have spoken with UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold about the possibility of including the inpatient facility within Project NExT — the planned multibillion-dollar teaching hospital on the UNMC campus that would have wings devoted to training health care workers to respond to national disasters.

The VA said in a statement that the discussions to date have centered on learning more about Project NExT, its parameters and whether a VA facility could become part of it.

“At this point, the discussions have not gone beyond high-level strategic conversations,” the statement said.

Gold agreed it’s still too early to say whether a new inpatient VA facility could be part of Project NExT. It ultimately will be up to the VA to decide whether to pursue that option or instead build a new facility on its own campus near 42nd and Woolworth, about half a mile from UNMC’s southern edge.

Gold was part of the planning group for the new outpatient center, so he said he’s familiar with the unique medical needs of veterans.