Omaha vaccination clinic planned for individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers is planned for Friday in Omaha.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Munroe-Meyer Institute, CHI Health Center and Community Pharmacy to hold the clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center, according to a press release from Health and Human Services.
Attendees will receive the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which will be administered in CHI Center (the Omaha convention center), 455 N. 10th St. It will be in Hall A. Parking will be available in lot B. Registration is required and closes at 3 p.m. Thursday. More than 1,000 appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Recipients of the vaccine will automatically be scheduled for a second dose on April 27.
Registration can be completed at gretnahealth.com/product/developmentally-disabled-covid-19-vaccine.
