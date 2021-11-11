Omaha veteran reunites with long-lost soldier who saved his life in Vietnam

Then in August, a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport triggered old memories. Thirteen U.S. service members and 179 Afghan civilians died. It reminded him of the blast that killed his comrades and nearly took his life.

One photo in particular moved him to tears. It showed Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, holding an Afghan baby in her arms a few days before the explosion that took her life.

“I saw that photo, and it just grabbed me so hard,” Kirby said, tearing up again. “It overpowered me so much. It brought back the night I was wounded.”

He downloaded the photo and put it on his computer desktop. He couldn’t stop thinking about the young sergeant cradling that baby before she died.

And it reminded Kirby how grateful he was for the soldiers who had brought him back from the dead, and gifted him with another half century of life.

Last month that memory led him to VirtualWall.org, an online version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., with the names of 58,282 people killed in the war etched in black granite.