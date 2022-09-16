Omaha veterans, families gather in Memorial Park to honor POW/MIAs

Before Friday, Omahans Shirley Haase and Jose Puentes had never met. But they have long shared a common and painful bond.

Both lost brothers in combat during the Vietnam War. For decades, neither soldier’s remains could be found.

Haase’s brother, Spc. 5 Don Grella, was killed in a helicopter crash Dec. 28, 1965. Puentes’ brother, Staff Sgt. Manuel Puentes, died when his patrol was ambushed March 25, 1971.

No body to bury. No coffin to cry over.

Haase and Puentes both worked tirelessly for decades to recover their brothers' bodies and see that they were not forgotten.

On Friday, both were among a small crowd of about 50 people who attended a POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Omaha’s Memorial Park.

“I can’t imagine how hard it is for families who don’t know the fate of their loved ones,” retired Lt. Col. Michael DeBolt, director of Army instruction for the Omaha Public Schools, said during an invocation prayer. “We share the pain of our brothers and sisters, and pledge that we will never forget.”

The day of remembrance was established by presidential proclamation in 1979, at the urging of families of Vietnam War POW/MIAs, in memory of still-missing service members like Grella and Puentes.

Representatives of several local veterans' groups laid wreaths around the Korean/Vietnam War Peace Memorial as a giant American flag fluttered in the stiff breeze between the extended ladder of two Omaha firetrucks.

They were arrayed near a traditional table and empty chair, left for the missing service member.

“We do not forget anybody. Nobody’s left out,” said Fred Tisdale, of Omaha’s American Legion Post No. 1, who served as master of ceremonies.

The Omaha area is at the center of the effort to identify missing service members, through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base.

Carrie Brown, the lab’s manager, spoke to the crowd about its work, which she said, “takes us from the mountaintops of the Himalayas to the underwater sites off the coast of Vietnam.”

She said more than 81,000 service members are still missing from the years since World War II, including 786 from Nebraska and 1,608 from Iowa. About 39,000 are thought to be recoverable.

About 500 have been identified by the Offutt lab, which opened in June 2013. (The other Defense Department lab is in Hawaii.) So far this year, Offutt has been responsible for 95 of the DPAA’s 157 identifications — mostly from the European theater of World War II.

“All the cases in our laboratory represent tireless work by our staff to give names back to the unnamed, and to return a loved one home even after decades have passed,” Brown said.

The stories of Don Grella and Manuel Puentes have different endings.

Grella was identified in 2009, three years after a local villager led a joint U.S.-Vietnamese investigative team to a helicopter crash site.

Haase’s family was able to bury him next to his mother in Grella's hometown of Laurel, Nebraska.

“Those years when he was missing were really hard. Having him found was a great thing, as good as it was going to get,” Haase said.

There has been no closure for the Puentes family. Manuel had 16 siblings, including a twin brother, Richard, who is now 72.

Jose Puentes was 17 when his brother went missing.

“It didn’t hit me right away. But maybe a year later, I was crying a lot. It really hit me hard,” Puentes said.

With no grave to visit, his family planted a tree in Manuel's memory at Pawnee Elementary School in Bellevue. It still stands.

Puentes is grateful that veterans still gather here to remember his brother and other MIAs.

“I see them as my family. I see them as my brother,” he said. “These are my heroes.”

Haase, too, said ceremonies like this one are meaningful to the families of those who never came home.

“It's good to know people are still thinking about him,” she said. “Just because he’s here, and buried, he’s not forgotten.”