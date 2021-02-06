Omaha wakes up Saturday to snow, as cold front moves in to area

The Omaha area is in for a cold awakening to last into next week.
Fluffy snow started hitting the metro around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Becky Kern, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley.
"We'll be seeing about 1-2 inches of real fluffy snow across the metro," Kern said. "It should be done here by mid-afternoon, and by 3 p.m. it should be well out of the area."
The Nebraska Department of Transportation tweeted about multiple single vehicle slide offs and crashed Saturday morning. The department advises drivers to reduce speed, put their headlights on and increase their following distance.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers reported low visibility on I-80 and advised not to travel in these conditions.
Saturday won't be the last of the snow. A few more rounds are expected into next week.
"We'll have a 12-hour break until the next round of snow that is forecasted to move in," Kern said.
An additional two inches of snow is forecasted for Sunday and about an inch on Monday. With the snow comes a blast of cold temperatures.
Kern said the next week has a forecast of temperatures in the single digits with lows in the negatives.
"As far as highs are concerned, they're going to be in the single digits above zero with Wednesday having a high of 11," Kern said. "Windchill will be the main issue as we deal with this cold."
This weekend through Monday won't be cold enough for a wind chill advisory, but Tuesday and Friday into next weekend won't be as promising.
With a forecast of lows around -9 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning, wind chills will make it feel like 20 below, with the possibility of frostbite within 30 minutes.