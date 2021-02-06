Omaha wakes up Saturday to snow, as cold front moves in to area

The Omaha area is in for a cold awakening to last into next week.

Fluffy snow started hitting the metro around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Becky Kern, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley.

"We'll be seeing about 1-2 inches of real fluffy snow across the metro," Kern said. "It should be done here by mid-afternoon, and by 3 p.m. it should be well out of the area."

The Nebraska Department of Transportation tweeted about multiple single vehicle slide offs and crashed Saturday morning. The department advises drivers to reduce speed, put their headlights on and increase their following distance.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers reported low visibility on I-80 and advised not to travel in these conditions.

Saturday won't be the last of the snow. A few more rounds are expected into next week.

"We'll have a 12-hour break until the next round of snow that is forecasted to move in," Kern said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}