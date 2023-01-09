Omaha weather forecast calls for above-average temperatures this week

If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside and walk more, the weather this week in Omaha and eastern Nebraska will make it hard to break.

“We’re expecting a high of around 45 (degrees) Monday and about the same for Tuesday and Wednesday,” Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “There will be about a 10-degree cooldown on Thursday and Friday, but we will see temperatures right back up there over the weekend.”

Warm, dry weather through at least much of Wednesday is forecast, with temperatures reaching into the 50s along the Nebraska-Kansas border. The average high temperature for Omaha at this time of year is 33, with lows about 15, Kern said.

Thank a large high-pressure ridge across central North America for blocking the cold air of Canada from dropping down in the U.S., she said.

“The really cold air is bottled up in Siberia,” Kern said. “There is a cold pocket from the North Pole into Russia.”

Cooler air will move into eastern Nebraska on Wednesday night, bringing chances for “pretty significant rain” to southern Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, Kern said. Omaha’s forecast calls for highs in the low 30s on Thursday and Friday but likely dry conditions.

An upper-level weather system is expected to build back up for next weekend, bringing a return to temperatures in the 40s for most of eastern Nebraska. A few locations could even make a run at 50 degrees again.

“We are definitely seeing above-average temperatures,” Kern said. “We do have February left, and that tends to be one of our colder months. If your New Year’s resolution was to walk more, this week will give you a good start.”

