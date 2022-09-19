Omaha weather this week expected to sizzle before before feeling more like fall

Omaha’s summer 2022 will go out with a last blast of heat to start the week before the weather cools down for the start of the fall season, which begins Thursday.

“Monday and Tuesday are going to be, by far, our warmest days of the coming week,” Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “The high (temperature) Monday will be around 90 in Omaha. From the South Dakota to Kansas borders, it will range from the upper 80s to low 90s (in eastern Nebraska).”

Petersen said the high temperatures forecast for Tuesday in Omaha and Lincoln could threaten records for both cities. Omaha reached a high of 95 in 2018, while Lincoln hit 96 the same year, he said.

“We are looking at a summertime pattern fairly late in the year,” Petersen said. “Usually at this time of year in Omaha our typical high is 77.”

A cool front is expected to roll into eastern Nebraska on Wednesday morning when a mass of cold air drops down from Canada. Temperatures Wednesday are predicted to be in the low 70s, he said.

“The front that is coming through will cool us off big time,” Petersen said. “We will see highs in the mid- to low 70s on Wednesday and then (high) temperatures in the 60s on Thursday.”

The area’s high temperatures Friday will bounce between the upper 60s to low 70s, he said. Saturday and Sunday temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s.

There will be slight chances for precipitation this week starting Wednesday, Petersen said. A low-level warming pattern will strengthen across the Missouri River valley on Thursday night into Friday, which will support increasing chances for showers.

“The best chances for precipitation look to be arriving on Friday morning into early afternoon,” he said. “It will be glancing blows at best, and really the best chance for (rain) action appears to be north and south of our (Omaha) area.”