Omaha will commemorate 1891 lynching victim George Smith on Friday

Omahans working for racial justice and reconciliation will hold a ceremony Friday to commemorate the 1891 lynching of a Black man named George Smith by a white mob outside the Douglas County Courthouse.
The event has been in the works since last year, when a similar observance was held 100 years after Omaha’s most notorious lynching, in which a white mob murdered a Black man named Will Brown and set fire to the courthouse.
But the George Smith commemoration took on new significance after the events of 2020, including the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests that followed across the nation and in Omaha.
“Even today in 2020, we still fight for justice, and continue to proclaim that Black lives matter,” said Vickie Young, president of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP.
She is a member of the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation. The council is sponsoring Friday’s event along with Douglas County, the City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department, and the Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the Martin Luther King Plaza, outside the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St. Social distancing measures and other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place.
Smith, who is also known as Joe Coe, had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The rioters broke into the jail, beat him and hanged him from streetcar wires at 17th and Harney Streets.
Friday's commemoration will include collecting soil from the courthouse lawn, said Franklin Thompson, Omaha Human Rights and Relations director. Jars of the soil, along with accounts of the lynching, will be displayed at places such as the Great Plains Black Museum, Malcolm X Memorial, and the Black Studies Department at UNO, where Thompson is a professor.
“Education is the main thing that we’re doing it for,” Thompson said. “And use the education to guide how not to keep repeating ourselves. ... Racism is not as brazen and blatant as it was in 1891. But it still is in a form that causes great dysfunction, and we haven’t gone far enough and deep enough to root it out.”
While commemorating the death of George Smith 129 years ago, the event also will be occurring close in time and space to the shooting death of James Scurlock during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Omaha this summer.
Marcey Yates, a hip-hop artist and founder of the Culxr House in North Omaha, will participate in Friday’s event. He said it is a good opportunity to continue to raise awareness. Society has progressed in some ways, Yates said, but the same racist mentality that existed when George Smith was lynched still exists today.
The racial justice and reconciliation council that Young is a part of has been meeting regularly to try to bring people together to address racism in Omaha and will continue to do so, she said.
“I’m hoping that with this particular event ... that we can take the opportunity to not only reflect but to attempt to reconcile differences and try to heal,” Young said.
The events of 2020 make it “that much more critical to lend a voice to the plight and to ensure that people understand that when we say Black lives matter it’s not just a tagline. It’s our reality.”
