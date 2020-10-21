Omaha will commemorate 1891 lynching victim George Smith on Friday

Smith, who is also known as Joe Coe, had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The rioters broke into the jail, beat him and hanged him from streetcar wires at 17th and Harney Streets.

Friday's commemoration will include collecting soil from the courthouse lawn, said Franklin Thompson, Omaha Human Rights and Relations director. Jars of the soil, along with accounts of the lynching, will be displayed at places such as the Great Plains Black Museum, Malcolm X Memorial, and the Black Studies Department at UNO, where Thompson is a professor.

“Education is the main thing that we’re doing it for,” Thompson said. “And use the education to guide how not to keep repeating ourselves. ... Racism is not as brazen and blatant as it was in 1891. But it still is in a form that causes great dysfunction, and we haven’t gone far enough and deep enough to root it out.”

While commemorating the death of George Smith 129 years ago, the event also will be occurring close in time and space to the shooting death of James Scurlock during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Omaha this summer.