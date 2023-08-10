The City of Omaha has landed a federal grant for construction of a new $13.5 million bike and pedestrian trail through the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Advocates say the Midtown Medical Center Bikeway Connection will fill a critical gap in the city’s bicycle path network and ease life for the many medical center employees who bike or walk to work.

The new trail will run about three-quarters of a mile, connecting with the popular Field Club Trail near 39th and Marcy Streets. It will run north to Jones Street via a new bridge over Leavenworth Street, then west across the medical center campus on Jones and Emile Streets. Then it will run northwest, down the hill and over Saddle Creek Road to the university’s new Saddle Creek campus.

“It will be useful for a lot of people. It’s not just recreation, it’s for people commuting to work,” said Krista Wassenaar, design engineer for the Omaha Public Works Department, who helped draft the grant application. “The city and UNMC are really excited about this —coming together to do something great for the city.”

The award was one of 13 federal Transportation Alternative Project grants totaling $50 million announced late last month by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, which administers them in the state. That’s the highest amount awarded to Nebraska projects since the creation of the program within the Federal Highway Administration in 1991, according to an NDOT press release.

The grants are intended to help local communities improve safety by funding smaller-scale infrastructure projects involving both on- and off-road facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation. Nationwide, the grants total about $1.3 billion each year.

“We’re very excited to see this list of projects,” said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, a statewide advocacy group for bicycle and pedestrian transportation. “It’s all about making biking and walking safer.”

Brian Spencer, UNMC’s executive director of campus development and real estate, said about a quarter of the medical center’s workers commute using alternative forms of transportation — by bus, as well as biking and walking.

Their lives will become easier with the planned bridges over Leavenworth and Saddle Creek.

“It’s going to connect a few things that today are hard to connect because of existing high-volume (traffic) corridors,” he said.

Besides connecting directly to the Field Club Trail, it may eventually connect as well to the future Beltline Trail. That stretch is currently being developed from Military Avenue and Hamilton Street in the Walnut Hills neighborhood to the North Omaha Transit Center, and eventually could reach all the way from UNMC to Metropolitan Community College.

“Field Club Trail is this gateway to the whole Metropolitan Omaha trail system,” Spencer said. “The connection across Saddle Creek really opens the doors to Dundee, Elmwood Park, Aksarben.”

Wassenaar said the federal grants require a 20% local match, some of which has already been provided by the city.

“We are anticipating we will be able to fully fund the project,” she said.

The bikeway connection likely will take three to five years to complete, Wassenaar said, including design/engineering, a federally mandated environmental review, and construction.

“It does take a bit,” she said.

In the Omaha metro area, a separate grant was awarded to the City of Papillion to build the Schram Spur Trail, a bicycle and pedestrian path along Schram Creek from Lincoln Road about one mile south to a reservoir, between 114th and 120th Streets.

The trail will include an underpass beneath Nebraska Highway 370, said Trenton Albers, a spokesman for the City of Papillion. It will be only the second bike/walking path to cross under the expressway within the city limits.

“Highway 370 is a big divider for these two forms of transportation,” he said.

Albers said the city had secured about $3 million to build the trail several years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project and caused costs to skyrocket. The new grant, he said, is for $6 million.

“This grant comes at just the right time,” Albers said. “It gives us full confidence that we’ll be able to finish the project.”

A third grant, to Douglas County, would help complete the Western Douglas County Trail. Begun in 2020, the bike and walking path is slated to connect Waterloo with the Twin Rivers YMCA in Valley.

Other new Transportation Alternative Program grants in Nebraska include:

Fremont FEVR Rail to Trail Project, City of Fremont

Connecting Fort Calhoun with Safe Transportation Alternatives, City of Fort Calhoun

Elkhorn River Trail Bridge, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

River Road Connector Trail Project, City of Blair

Winnebago Childcare Trail and Roundabout, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

Cowboy Trail Surfacing, Rushville to mile marker 400, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Beatrice Homestead Trail Extension-Phase I, City of Beatrice

Westside Connecting Trail, City of South Sioux City

Grand Island West Connector Trail, City of Grand Island

Kevin Brown Educators Memorial Trail, Village of Taylor