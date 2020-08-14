Omaha woman buys $128k winning lottery ticket — just before deadline

Stacey Elmborg almost missed out on a $128,000 Nebraska Lottery payday.

Elmborg, from Omaha, told Lottery officials she plays the Nebraska Pick 5 game almost every night, using the birthdates of five family members: 9, 14, 17, 19, and 22.

Before the Aug. 8 drawing, she was at the Baker’s supermarket at Lakeside Hills Plaza. She visited the customer service counter shortly before the 9 p.m. deadline to purchase tickets — but no one was there.

The clerk, who was helping to bag groceries, hurried back. Elmborg bought her ticket just under the wire.

Lucky she did. That night, she won.

Elmborg said she plans to use her winnings to find a new place to live for herself and her son — whose birthday was one of the five she played on her Pick 5 ticket.

Elmborg wasn’t the only recent Pick 5 winner. Martin Denson of Kearney won $78,000 playing a quick-pick ticket in the July 29 drawing.

He told Lottery officials he had trouble believing it when his numbers — 13, 16, 29, 32 and 37 — matched the winners that night, beating odds of 1 in 501,942.

“I was pretty excited,” he said. “I had to check like 10 times.”