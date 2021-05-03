Omaha woman cited after pit bull attack in Benson

The two pit bulls that attacked an Omaha couple and their dog Sunday night could be released from impoundment as soon as Tuesday if their owner can prove that they are up to date on rabies shots.

Pam Wiese, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society, said the dogs were picked up after the attack and impounded on a 10-day rabies hold. If the dogs have been vaccinated, they can spend the remainder of that supervised impoundment at home, she said.

The dogs attacked an Omaha couple who were walking their miniature poodle in Benson about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The couple’s home is around the corner from the home where the pit bulls live.

The husband, who asked not to be identified, said the dogs charged across the street to attack their dog. When his wife reached down to pick up the poodle, the pit bulls knocked her to the ground and bit her six times on the face and hands, he said. He suffered bites to the arm, and one of the poodle’s hind legs was damaged.