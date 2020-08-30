Omaha woman critically injured when her husband accidentally fires pistol

A 57-year-old woman was taken to an Omaha hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday after her husband called 911 to say that he accidentally discharged a pistol at their home.

The woman was taken in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy shortly after 3 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The shooting occurred at a house near 76th and Charles Streets, just west of Creighton Prep.

According to a press release from the Omaha Police Department, the 60-year-old husband said his wife was wounded in the abdomen when his handgun accidentally went off while he was unpacking the firearm.

