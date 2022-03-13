Omaha woman dies in crash at 42nd and Grover

An Omaha woman died Saturday night as a result of injuries suffered during a two-vehicle crash at South 42nd and Grover Streets..

Regina K. Bright, 35, was driving a Jeep Compass that was struck by a Chevrolet Impala, Omaha police report. The driver of the Chevrolet was Jonathan M. McDougald, 21, of Omaha.

Investigators determined that the Jeep was northbound on 42nd St. and was making a left turn into the parking lot of a Mega Saver gas station when the Chevrolet, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, struck the Jeep.

Firefighters from the Omaha Fire Department Station 33, 3232 South 42nd St., witnessed the crash and responded to assist. Officers were called to the scene at about 11:10 p.m.

Bright was pronounced dead at the scene, while McDougald suffered a knee injury.

The crash is under investigation.

