 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha woman dies in crash at 42nd and Grover

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha woman died Saturday night as a result of injuries suffered during a two-vehicle crash at South 42nd and Grover Streets..

Regina K. Bright, 35, was driving a Jeep Compass that was struck by a Chevrolet Impala, Omaha police report. The driver of the Chevrolet was Jonathan M. McDougald, 21, of Omaha.

Investigators determined that the Jeep was northbound on 42nd St. and was making a left turn into the parking lot of a Mega Saver gas station when the Chevrolet, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, struck the Jeep.

Firefighters from the Omaha Fire Department Station 33, 3232 South 42nd St., witnessed the crash and responded to assist. Officers were called to the scene at about 11:10 p.m.

Bright was pronounced dead at the scene, while McDougald suffered a knee injury.

The crash is under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert