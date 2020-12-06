Omaha woman gives to Goodfellows in memory of her 'amazing' sister-in-law

Every year, Omahan Diane Bang donates to The World Herald’s Goodfellows in memory of friends who have died.

This year was especially poignant. The woman to whom her gift was dedicated was not only her best friend of 45 years but also her sister-in-law.

Bang and Kristi Firkins Coughlin met at Boyd Elementary School and were close pals from then on, especially when they got to Northwest High School.

“I shared everything with her,” Bang said.

She introduced Kristi to her brother, and they fell in love and got married.

Coughlin died at age 55 on Dec. 20, 2019. She had been in a car crash, and authorities determined that she had a heart attack while driving.

She never regained consciousness and died in the intensive care unit, with Bang and other relatives at her side.

“We were thick as thieves,” Bang said. “It felt like I was losing a twin sister.”

Coughlin was a generous and loving woman who would have approved of the Goodfellows gift, Bang said.