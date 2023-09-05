In September 1973, Shannon Barnhart-Vosberg first opened her Omaha dance studio in a space so small she felt like she was teaching in a telephone booth.

Now, 50 years later, the Shannon Barnhart Dance Studio occupies a much larger space at 50th and Leavenworth Streets and has a team of 10 teachers. However, Barnhart-Vosberg is still the woman behind it all.

The 68-year-old started tap dancing when she was 5 years old at the encouragement of her mother, who had grown up during the Great Depression and had wanted to dance but never had the chance to.

She also started trying out different styles, such as jazz and ballet, beginning at age 12, but tap has always been here forte. Dance came naturally to her, and she enjoyed it, Barnhart-Vosberg said.

“I remember telling my mother when I was 8 years old, ‘I want to be a dance teacher,’” she said.

After Barnhart-Vosberg graduated from Benson High School, her parents helped her find a 400-square-foot studio space at 50th and Leavenworth Streets, where she first began teaching at 18 years old. She started with a class of just 23 students that first year.

As its grown, the studio has moved around a bit over the years, but all within a one-block radius.

Barnhart moved the studio to a bigger space on the south side of Leavenworth in the 1980s. Then in the 1990s, a historic building back on the north side of the street opened up.

The storefront was once a grocery store and needed a lot of renovations, but it would offer more space for the growing studio, Barnhart said.

The studio then expanded a few years later when the storefront next door opened up, allowing for its current setup of two rooms so different classes can occur simultaneously

The studio’s dance community also has grown considerably over the years. Its numbers peaked in the 1990s, when the studio had around 340 students, and it now has around 200 students, Barnhart-Vosberg said.

The studio’s dancers have been competing for 32 of its 50 years. Barnhart-Vosberg said she’s enjoyed getting to travel to competitions with students and see them improve their skills as they prepare.

“The thing I love most is seeing them perform because they get out there, and it’s like they light up,” she said.” It’s like they feel like they’re movie stars for a day or something.”

Over the years, Barnhart-Vosberg has seen generations of students find their footing at her studio, with second-generation students whose mothers attended the studio making their way to her classes.

A quilt made up of themed T-shirts from many of the studio’s recitals over the years hangs near the studio’s office. Since the quilt was made, Barnhart-Vosberg has added even more years of recitals under her belt. She said time has flown by.

“It feels like I blinked, and now I’m here,” she said.

The studio currently offers ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop and pointe and teaches students from 3 years old up to adults.

While some other Omaha-area studios have much larger dance rosters, Barnhart-Vosberg said she’s focused on maintaining a family-like atmosphere in the studio. And while the dance industry can be cutthroat, the studio prioritizes having fun and learning over winning competitions.

That doesn’t mean the studio’s dancers don’t win — the studio walls are lined with shelves of trophies. Barnhart-Vosberg said she has dancers take them home now because there’s just too many.

During the studio’s annual recital in June, Barnhart-Vosberg was surprised with a special performance from alumni spanning all five decades of her career.

“It was one of the best nights of my life,” she said. “I was just blown away.”

The performance was organized by Barnhart’s 38-year-old daughter, Jessi Roxburgh, who has taught at the studio for around 20 years. Roxburgh said it took months of preparation and a lot of logistics to coordinate the surprise, which included former students who came in from California and Colorado, but it was worth it to see her mom’s reaction.

“It was very heartwarming, and it made me very happy to see her so excited and happy,” she said.

Barnhart-Vosberg has started to step back a bit at the studio, but she still teaches once a week. She said she feels lucky to have her daughter and the rest of her supportive staff who keep things running smoothly.

“It’s like I’ve never really worked a day in my life because I’m doing what I love,” she said.

