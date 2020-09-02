 Skip to main content
Omaha woman killed when her SUV flips over and goes down embankment
An Omaha woman was killed early Wednesday when her SUV left Sorensen Parkway and crashed near 46th Street and Redman Avenue.

A little after 3:15 a.m., Omaha police officers were called to that area to investigate a 2005 Chevy Tahoe that had crashed. Officers said the SUV was eastbound on Sorensen Parkway in the right lane and began drifting to the left. The driver overcorrected back to the right and struck the curb and a barrier.

The Tahoe flipped over as it went airborne, went down an embankment and came to rest in a parking lot along Redman Avenue, police said.

The driver, Deana R. Lewis, 34, was partially ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Sorensen Parkway were closed for about three hours during the investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

