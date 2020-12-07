 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha woman pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide in Sarpy County crash
0 comments

Omaha woman pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide in Sarpy County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a Lincoln man in a two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County.

Kenisha Prentice

Kenisha Prentice

Kenisha Prentice, 25, pleaded guilty Friday to motor vehicle homicide, causing serious injury while driving while under the influence of alcohol, having a blood-alcohol level above .15 and following too closely. She faces up to 24 years in prison when she is sentenced in February, a day before the anniversary of the crash. 

Nabil Shokai, 67, died following the Feb. 9, 2019 crash after being flown to the Nebraska Medical Center. A passenger in Shokai’s vehicle was taken to the medical center with critical injuries and later released. 

Investigators determined that Shokai was driving a 2001 Saturn on Interstate 80 just west of the Nebraska Highway 370 entrance ramp when the car stalled in the center lane. The Saturn was struck from behind by a 2013 Hyundai driven by Prentice, who was found to have a blood alcohol level of .172. 

Prentice and three passengers from her vehicle were treated at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for their injuries.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert