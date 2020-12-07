Omaha woman pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide in Sarpy County crash

A 25-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a Lincoln man in a two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County.

Kenisha Prentice, 25, pleaded guilty Friday to motor vehicle homicide, causing serious injury while driving while under the influence of alcohol, having a blood-alcohol level above .15 and following too closely. She faces up to 24 years in prison when she is sentenced in February, a day before the anniversary of the crash.

Nabil Shokai, 67, died following the Feb. 9, 2019 crash after being flown to the Nebraska Medical Center. A passenger in Shokai’s vehicle was taken to the medical center with critical injuries and later released.

Investigators determined that Shokai was driving a 2001 Saturn on Interstate 80 just west of the Nebraska Highway 370 entrance ramp when the car stalled in the center lane. The Saturn was struck from behind by a 2013 Hyundai driven by Prentice, who was found to have a blood alcohol level of .172.

Prentice and three passengers from her vehicle were treated at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for their injuries.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.