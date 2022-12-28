 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha woman reported missing last week has been found dead

An Omaha woman reported missing Dec. 22 has been found dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 

Monica Helm, 55, had last been seen near her home near 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. Dec. 22. The Omaha Police Department is investigating the cause and manner of death, neither of which have been released. 

