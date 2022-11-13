Omaha woman saved $11,000 and her mom saved $19,000 by reviewing Medicare plans

When Nancy Jacobs turned 65 last year, she took her neighbors' recommendation and consulted with a local nonprofit group for help in getting started with Medicare.

This year, her doctor recommended a new drug for her Type 2 diabetes. He gave her a free trial for a month, but the drug wasn't covered under her current Medicare prescription drug plan, known as Part D.

So Jacobs, now 66, went back to Volunteers Assisting Seniors to see if she could find a plan with better coverage for next year.

Mike Carsey, a volunteer and board president for the group, found her a new plan that would save her $11,000 next year and allow her to keep her current pharmacy. He also reviewed her 87-year-old mother's coverage and found savings of $19,000, largely by switching to a different pharmacy for an injectable diabetes drug.

"It can make a big difference," Jacobs said.

Meanwhile, she's enjoying her doctor's other recommendation. She now walks five to seven miles a day. Now a borderline diabetic, she's set a goal of avoiding the need for injectable medications.

Jacobs is among about 700 people the group has helped to review their plans so far during this year's Medicare open enrollment, which runs through Dec. 7. Open enrollment is the period during which older Americans can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Part D coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year.

Because plans change each year, Carsey said, Medicare beneficiaries should review their plans during this time.

Volunteers Assisting Seniors helps seniors review Medicare plans and helps find the one that best fits their needs.

The organization serves as the east-central Nebraska office of the federally funded Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance covering Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Washington and Dodge Counties. Like other such offices across the state, it's staffed by trained and certified volunteers who provide free, unbiased consultations with Medicare-eligible clients who are looking for help comparing plans.

If beneficiaries like what they have, they can keep their plans. If they don't make a change, their current plan will roll over automatically next year.

Jacobs said Carsey also reviewed her husband's plan. He'd had no changes in his health and chose to stay with his current selections.

Carsey said the office has been getting 350 to 400 calls a week for appointments. Slots still are available. The organization conducts most consultations over the phone. To make an appointment, call 402-444-6617. To contact other such groups around the state, call 800-234-7119.