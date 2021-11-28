Omaha woman sees need for housing relief, donates stock to Goodfellows

Reports of job losses and housing woes during the pandemic were a call to action for Omahan Susan Beeghly.

She had contributed to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity in previous years, so she was familiar with its primary purpose: providing one-time emergency housing and utility aid for people in crisis.

Always before, she gave smaller gifts — “$100, $75,” she said. But last year, she wanted to make a more substantial difference.

“I thought, ‘People right now will really be needing that extra,’” she said.

She and her husband, Weyland, who died in 2015, had purchased a fair amount of stock. She figured she could help a lot of people if she donated it directly to Goodfellows.

Beeghly wouldn’t reveal the exact amount she gave in 2020 other than to say it was several thousand dollars.

“I was able to pull it together,” she said. “It was the first time I gave such a big donation — just because of the need and (because) I was able to.”