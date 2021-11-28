 Skip to main content
Omaha woman sees need for housing relief, donates stock to Goodfellows
Omaha woman sees need for housing relief, donates stock to Goodfellows

Reports of job losses and housing woes during the pandemic were a call to action for Omahan Susan Beeghly.

She had contributed to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity in previous years, so she was familiar with its primary purpose: providing one-time emergency housing and utility aid for people in crisis.

Always before, she gave smaller gifts — “$100, $75,” she said. But last year, she wanted to make a more substantial difference.

“I thought, ‘People right now will really be needing that extra,’” she said.

She and her husband, Weyland, who died in 2015, had purchased a fair amount of stock. She figured she could help a lot of people if she donated it directly to Goodfellows.

Beeghly wouldn’t reveal the exact amount she gave in 2020 other than to say it was several thousand dollars.

“I was able to pull it together,” she said. “It was the first time I gave such a big donation — just because of the need and (because) I was able to.”

By transferring the shares to a nonprofit charity, she didn’t have to pay the capital gains taxes that would have been owed if the stock was sold.

“It’s a good thing to know, but people might not know about that,” she said.

Beeghly is a retired nurse who has a few volunteer gigs. She gives the most time to the Durham Museum.

“It’s a very nice place to work,” she said.

She lives with her daughter and two of her four grandchildren. The others live outside of Omaha.

Beeghly supports other charities, but until last year, she had never given such a large gift.

“This was a big year just because of circumstances,” she said. “I thought, ‘These people are going to lose their housing, and that’s not good.’”

She’s a staunch supporter of The World-Herald’s 120-year-old charity, which also distributes holiday meal vouchers to families and provides hats, coats, gloves and clothing for needy schoolchildren.

“We’ve gotta get more people to give to Goodfellows,” she said.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Goodfellows

To make donations:

Online: Omaha. com/goodfellows

Mail: World-Herald Goodfellows c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68102

Today’s donations, Page B2

