Omaha woman starts nonprofit to help mothers in poverty

That mom just found a remote customer service position that pays $2 more an hour than her previous position.

“Right now, we’re trying to build up the talent network and get as many moms to sign up as possible,” Metcalf said.

The Lincoln Southeast High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University graduate still works full time as a consultant and also teaches at Metropolitan Community College. While 9-year-old Milo plays outside in the evenings in their midtown neighborhood, she focuses on her passion to help women.

Her hope is to expand to where MOMentum would be a full-time endeavor, helping women connect with jobs they enjoy and that can pay their bills and let them be successful in the long term.

She has received a $10,000 grant from the Omaha Community Foundation to help her get the ball rolling.

“There are a lot of workforce development programs for certain populations, such as veterans, people with disabilities or people leaving the criminal justice system, but there is nothing specific for moms in the Omaha area,” she said. “Moms are such a unique population in terms of strengths. They are resilient and resourceful, but there are still so many challenges when it comes to securing and maintaining employment.”