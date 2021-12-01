Omaha woman who uses wheelchair addresses accessibility issues on Instagram account

Store manager Robb Hiatt said they set the bike rack outside every morning. When he saw the store tagged in Berg’s Instagram post, he realized just how big of a mistake the placement was.

“It became very obvious that that was not the way to do it,” he said.

Now the rack stays just inside the store’s front doors. Making the change was no problem once the issue was called to staff’s attention, Hiatt said.

“We were embarrassed we needed to fix it,” he said. “It’s been a great change. It turned out to be a very good thing.”

Seeing the city and businesses take action and make changes is a good feeling, Berg said, even if it sometimes takes months.

“It’s just these little things that are making a big difference,” she said. “Before, I wouldn’t really say anything about my accessibility needs. I would just say, ‘Eh, that’s life.’ But now that I speak out about it, I feel like it’s making a difference.”

During a recent trip to the Old Market, Berg wheeled past storefronts, pointing out which ones she couldn’t enter because they have stairs to get inside. Many Old Market stores and restaurants are housed in historic buildings that aren’t required to modify for accessibility.