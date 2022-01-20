Omaha woman who was oldest living person in U.S. has died at 115

Sutcliffe was born in Benson, Nebraska, before it became part of Omaha. Her parents, August and Maude Liesche, owned a farm. At the age of 17, she married Bill Sutcliffe, who worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

Sutcliffe called her wedding day the happiest day of her life, Mason said, and said her husband was “her best friend.”

Bill Sutcliffe died in the early 1970s.

Mason said she last had lunch with Sutcliffe a few weeks ago. They had become friends when they both lived at Elmwood Tower near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets.

Mason has said that Sutcliffe never cared about being named the oldest living person in the United States, but she always cared about how she looked in photos and wouldn't allow one unless everything was just right.

Sutcliffe survived two bouts of cancer and chose not to worry about things she couldn't control, Mason said.

“I don’t believe in worrying at all,” Sutcliffe told her friend. “What good does it do? That’s how you live to be my age.”

