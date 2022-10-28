Omaha woman's map lists the best Halloween yard displays across the metro

What started as a pandemic project for one Omaha woman has grown into a way for families to check out the best Halloween decorations displayed across the metro area.

Merinda Collins first created a map of houses with Halloween displays in 2020 and shared it with the “Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts” Facebook group. Since then, Collins said, the list of displays has continued to grow.

Members of the Facebook group already were posting about their holiday displays, but Collins came up with the idea to put them all on a map, something she had seen done with Christmas light displays.

“I just thought, 'Well, I decorate my yard for Halloween and I'd really love to go see all these other yards,'” she said.

This year's map includes more than 80 displays across Omaha and lists whether the display is available to view at any time, only at night or only on weekends. Residents can submit their displays to be added to the map. Collins said the number of displays has grown from about 20 in early October to more than 80 by midweek.

Collins said displays can range from the “sweet and scary” to full-on gory, and many entries have notes on what the displays include. Collins said her home's display is a graveyard theme, with a large Grim Reaper and spiders.

“I just think it's a really, really fun way to celebrate the holiday that way, to decorate your house,” she said.

A popular stop on the map is Nightmare on Redick Street. Mike and Maleka Steinbach transform their driveway, garage and yard at 10362 Redick Ave. into a different spooky scene each year.

This year’s theme is Terror Town, with Wild-West styled elements such as a saloon and general store stationed in the home’s driveway and a graveyard in the yard. Creepy figurines are stationed throughout the display, including in the home’s windows and doorway.

The Steinbachs estimated that hundreds of people come to view the display each weekday and thousands come out on the weekends.

Maleka Steinbach said she loves hearing from people who say that visiting the display each year has become a family tradition.

“We love doing this for the community,” she said.

Scott and Autumn Armstrong said their house in the Trendwood neighborhood at the corner of Holling Drive and Walnut Street has been on the map for a few years now.

Dubbed “the Jack House” because of the couple’s love for "The Nightmare Before Christmas," this year’s display includes more than 40 inflatables, Autumn said. Some of the tallest figures are a skeleton and witch that are both 12 feet tall, plus two 20-foot inflatables.

The whole thing took 2½ days to put together, Scott said.

“Every year, we try to make it bigger and better,” Scott said. “All of the neighbor kids love it, and the parents, too.”

The Armstrongs have been a part of the Halloween Haunts Facebook group for a few years now, and said they enjoy getting to share photos and see what other people’s displays look like.

“Everyone has a really unique display, so it’s cool to see how creative people can be,” Scott said.