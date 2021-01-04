Omaha women pool their dollars to impact local charities and nonprofits

A group of Omaha women meets every three months with a goal: Get 100 women to donate $100 each so they can give $10,000 to a charity or nonprofit agency.

Since its founding in 2014, 100 Women Who Care has raised $132,000, said Melissa Gebauer, the program administrator.

Gebauer said the group’s membership fluctuates from quarter to quarter, but it currently has almost 50 members.

Sue Smith has been a member of the Omaha group since the beginning.

“I’ve been in Omaha nearly all my life and have been in health care and ... community services for most of my professional life,” Smith said. “I’m still amazed at the number of nonprofits in this community that I was totally unaware of.”

Katie Bruno, the marketing coordinator for the group, has belonged to the group for a little over a year.

“It’s helped me advocate for some of the nonprofits that I care about in ways that maybe as a young professional I can’t support them with my own dollars,” Bruno said. “But I can advocate and share the work that they’re doing.”

For all three women, their favorite part of being in the group is presenting the checks to a deserving organization.