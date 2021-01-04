Omaha women pool their dollars to impact local charities and nonprofits

A group of Omaha women meets every three months with a goal: Get 100 women to donate $100 each so they can give $10,000 to a charity or nonprofit agency.
Since its founding in 2014, 100 Women Who Care has raised $132,000, said Melissa Gebauer, the program administrator.
Gebauer said the group’s membership fluctuates from quarter to quarter, but it currently has almost 50 members.
Sue Smith has been a member of the Omaha group since the beginning.
“I’ve been in Omaha nearly all my life and have been in health care and ... community services for most of my professional life,” Smith said. “I’m still amazed at the number of nonprofits in this community that I was totally unaware of.”
Katie Bruno, the marketing coordinator for the group, has belonged to the group for a little over a year.
“It’s helped me advocate for some of the nonprofits that I care about in ways that maybe as a young professional I can’t support them with my own dollars,” Bruno said. “But I can advocate and share the work that they’re doing.”
For all three women, their favorite part of being in the group is presenting the checks to a deserving organization.
100 Women Who Care has donated to many notable Omaha nonprofits since its founding, including the Omaha Public Library Foundation, Duffels 4 Dignity and Least of My Brethren.
“The hardest part on voting for a charity is they’re always awesome,” Smith said. “We’ve never had anything that isn’t totally deserving or worthy.”
Gebauer said that 100% of the money the group raises each quarter goes directly to the chosen charity or nonprofit. The biggest check the group has written was $8,000.
The group votes among three organizations each quarter. Bruno said the requirements for a member to advocate for an organization are that it be local, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, not affiliated with a larger national charity or office and able to provide a receipt for members’ tax-deductible donations.
Gebauer said she would like to see the 100 Women Who Care work together more than their four meetings a year. She said she hopes to see members volunteer for the organizations to which they donate.
“I want to grow the group and build relationships,” she said.