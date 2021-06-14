Omaha works to recruit lifeguards as pools adapt to shortage

Parents with children enrolled in swim lessons or swim teams won’t need to worry about balancing practices at different pools.

“Swim lessons and swim teams will still be at their normal pools every day,” Haberling said. “If that pool is not open that day, our staff will still go to that pool, do swim lessons in the morning, then go to whatever pool is open.”

The exception is Zorinsky Pool, which is closed because of a maintenance problem. Haberling said the swim team will be moved from Zorinsky and will meet at a different location next week.

Two pools are open every day — Deer Ridge and Elmwood. Zorinsky will also be open every day once maintenance is completed. The remaining pools are paired up and open on alternating days.

“The hope is to unpair them when we can, but if we don’t get enough staff, we’re obviously not going to be able to because we don’t want to sacrifice the safety of the pools,” Haberling said.

He said the city is trying to get the word out about the staffing shortage and said he hopes next year will be better.